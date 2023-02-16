First shipment of Paraguayan pork lands in Taiwan

Taiwanese consumers pay more than other Asian buyers for Paraguayan pork

Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benítez headed a delegation from the South American country visiting Taiwan to celebrate the arrival of the first pork shipment to that Asian market. Marking the occasion a ceremony was held in Taipei on Wednesday during which attendees could taste the new product as local businessmen pledged to increase imports shortly.

The Taiwanese market has high sanitary requirements and is one of the largest consumers and producers of pork, so the approval of the entry of Paraguayan production is a great step forward, according to Association of Pig Breeders President César Ros. “It is an important milestone for the Paraguayan pork sector and, especially, also for the Paraguayan industry that has successfully qualified to be able to access the Taiwanese market. It is remarkable because Asian countries are the largest consumers of pork, it is really a success,” he said.

Ros also underlined that the sector now hoped to be closer to other Asian markets such as South Korea, with whom negotiations are already underway.

The first shipment of some 72 tons of boneless Paraguayan pork left on Jan. 20 and arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 13, where it was received by Paraguayan Ambassador Carlos José Fleitas.

The company UPISA, chaired by Ros, owns the only meat packing plant in Paraguay authorized so far to send pork exports to Taiwan. The Pork Breeders Association is confident that, in the next three years, the amount of pork available for export could double.

Ros pointed out that Taiwan consumes some 900,000 tons of pork per year, of which 100,000 tons are imported. Paraguayan producers are thrilled by the fact that Taiwanese consumers pay for Paraguayan pork far more than other Asian buyers to whom Paraguay also exports the product.

“For us, and according to the volume we produce, it is important to export to the Taiwan market. This volume is going to increase as a result of the investments made, in three years we could double”, Ros said. “Paraguay has an excellent capacity to produce pork and chicken,” he added. “This pork production policy is part of the process of adding value to the raw materials produced in the country.”

Paraguay's National Animal Health and Quality Service (Senacsa) head José Carlos Martin highlighted the importance of the delivery and of the ceremony at a top-class hotel in Taipei, while Industry and Commerce Minister Luis Castiglioni underscored the trade opportunities offered by the South American country to Taiwanese businesses, in a move to attract investments.

During his stay in the country ending on Feb. 18, Abdo is to hold a private meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen and another with Paraguayan students on scholarships in Taiwanese universities, among other engagements. He has already attended the Forum on Women's Empowerment on Tuesday together with Tsai Ing-wen and First Lady Silvana López Moreira.