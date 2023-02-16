Multicultural Falklands organizing 'multicultural takeaway' in support of humanitarian needs in Turkey and Syria

The Multicultural takeaway will be receiving orders for their service offering a range of delicacies, representing the cuisines of the many nationalities that make the Falklands community.

Generous Falkland Islands are again organizing to aid human tragedy, this time to collect funds to help with the recovery of the tragic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, with an estimated loss of plus 41,000 lives and millions of dollars as hundreds of thousands were left homeless with the collapse of hundreds of buildings.

In solidarity with the human disaster, Multicultural Falklands are organizing a multicultural takeaway prop-up on Saturday 18th February to raise funds to help with the relief efforts.

Funds raised will go to the TurkeySyriaEarthquake relief. Call 54391 or email multiculturalfalklands@gmail.com

From London the Foreign Office announced that UK is committing a further package of support to address the urgent humanitarian needs in the two countries.

The £25 million in new overseas aid will fund additional emergency relief, such as tents and blankets for families made homeless in freezing conditions, and the ongoing deployment of world-class UK medical expertise through the joint MoD-FCDO Field Hospital established in Turkoglu.

It will support the work of the UN and aid agencies on the ground in Syria, helping communities ravaged by war and this national disaster, as well as the recovery effort in Turkey led by the government. There will be a particular focus on protecting women and girls, including by helping with childbirth and midwifery and reducing the risk of gender-based violence for communities who have been displaced.

