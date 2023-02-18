Survival: Trio rescued after 13 days trapped in rubble

18th Saturday, February 2023 - 10:16 UTC Full article

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has left more than 41,000 people dead in Turkey and neighboring Syria

Three people, including a child, were found alive under rubble Saturday in Turkey's southern Hatay province, 13 days after the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, local media reported.

One of them, however, died within minutes after the rescue, private broadcaster NTV said.

The other two, one of them a child, pulled from the rubble 296 hours after the quake, were taken to hospital.

The age and identity of those rescued are not known at this time.

The rescue work was carried out by Turkish and Kyrgyz relief teams, according to Turkish media.

Another rescue victim, a 45-year-old man, had been found on Friday night, 278 hours after the quake, in Hatay province, near the Syrian border, where the town of Antakya, which was completely destroyed, is located.

There is less and less hope of finding survivors in the localities near the epicenter of the quake, further north.

In these mountainous regions, such as Kahramanmaras, Elbistan and Adiyaman, where snowfall occurred, it was 15 degrees below zero at night, AFP reported.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has left more than 41,000 people dead in Turkey and neighboring Syria, according to the latest official estimates.

AFP