Brazil's Finance Minister to discuss climate change one-on-one

20th Monday, February 2023 - 10:13 UTC

Haddad believes Brazil can again play an important role in the current world scenario

As he prepares to leave for Bangalore, India, this week to attend a G20 conference of economy ministers ahead of the summit of heads of government and state, Brazil's Fernando Haddad insisted that the largest South American country intends to be active again in the solution of global crises, Agencia Brasil reported. The Finance Minister also said he believed socio-environmental sustainability should be a topic in all his bilateral meetings.

Haddad recalled Brazil's decisive participation in solving the 2008 financial crisis and said he believed his country can again play an important role in the current world scenario of economic problems mixed up with climate issues and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Transition to a green economy with socio-environmental sustainability should be discussed at every bilateral meeting Haddad plans to hold in India, where he has secured one-on-one engagements with European Union (EU) Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni, South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, and Spain's Third Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño.

The main agenda of the multilateral meeting, however, was set by host India, which is chairing the G20 this year. Among the main topics are cryptocurrencies and international debt. Emerging countries have increased their indebtedness in recent years and India is seeking solutions to the issue.

According to Haddad, Brazil has high hopes of returning to the international scene, particularly when the South American country is to hold the pro-tempore presidency of G20 in 2024 and of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) in 2025.

The Brazilian government has also applied to host the 30th edition of the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP30) in 2025.

The G20 event in India will take place from Feb. 22 to 25. Haddad is to leave Brasilia on Wednesday (22) and his first official engagement is the authorities' reception dinner Thursday (23). He is due back in Brazil on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Joining Haddad will be Brazil's Central Bank (BCB) President Roberto Campos Neto, who will lecture about public digital infrastructure.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)