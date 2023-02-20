Heavy rains in northern S. Paulo leave at least 36 dead

President Lula is to visit the area on Monday

At least 36 people have been reported dead in the Brazilian State of São Paulo as heavy rains caused floods and mudslides. The number of fatalities is expected to rise, it was reported. A highway linking Rio de Janeiro to the port city of Santos was blocked by landslides and floodwaters. In addition to the dead, 228 people are displaced and 338 are homeless, it was reported.

According to São Paulo State authorities, 35 people died in the city of São Sebastião and a 7-year-old girl lost her life in neighboring Ubatuba as heavy storms forced the cancellation of the traditional carnival festivities. The same measure was adopted in Ilhabela and Bertioga.

“Our rescue teams are unable to reach several places; it is a chaotic situation,” said São Sebastião Mayor Felipe Augusto, who also admitted there were dozens of people missing and that 50 houses had collapsed due to the avalanches.

“The [Rio-Santos] road simply no longer exists in some stretches. The longest one, about 500 meters long, has completely disappeared,” Felipe Augusto also explained.

The São Paulo state government said in a statement that rainfall in the region has exceeded 60 centimeters (23.6 inches) in one day, one of the highest amounts ever recorded in Brazil in such a short period. Governor Tarcisio de Freitas said he had asked for help from the army, which sent two planes and rescue teams to the region. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is expected to visit the region on Monday.

The northern coast of São Paulo state is a frequent Carnival destination for wealthy tourists who prefer to stay away from the massive street parties of the big cities.

Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) Sunday issued a “great danger” and “heavy rain” alert for the North Coast, with a great risk of major flooding and overflowing of rivers, major landslides.”

Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said on social media that the Disaster Support Group (GADE) had been deployed.

“I express my solidarity with the residents of the northern coast of SP who suffer disruption and losses due to heavy rains. The @govbr, through @DefenseGovBr and @mdregional_br, follows the situation and determined the displacement of GADE, disaster support group, to the state,” the former Governor of São Paulo wrote.

In this scenario, the Port of Santos releases R$ 2 million (around US$ 387,000) to the towns affected, Minister of Ports and Airports Márcio França said.

“President Lula called me to talk about the emergency in São Sebastião. He asked us to act quickly. We asked the national secretary of Ports, Fabrizio Pierdomênico, to talk to the port of Santos. And the port authority has just released R$2 million for the municipalities and the state government to help the victims of this tragedy,” Márcio França told Folha de S.Paulo.