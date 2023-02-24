Aerolíneas Argentinas delivered first full-cargo aircraft in 16 years

The carrier's return to cargo operation stems from a deal with Mirgor as its main customer

Aerolíneas Argentinas took delivery of its first cargo-only aircraft in 16 years to start a new freight venture, it was reported in Buenos Aires. It is a Boeing 737-800 fully reconfigured after having served as a passenger aircraft in the past.

The unit has a cargo gate with an electro-hydraulic opening system and a manual emergency system; the gate is fully opening to allow the entry of containers; and its cargo capacity is 11 large pallets and one small pallet, which is tantamount to 23,900 kilograms of goods.

“Two 737-800s are added to our fleet with a clear objective: to bet on the cargo business and consolidate this unit with ample potential for growth and revenue generation,” Aerolíneas Argentinas explained in a statement. “As the equipment is similar to the ones we currently operate, we have the resources and the technical and operational capacity,” the airline also noted. Aerolíneas Argentinas last operated cargo routes within South America with a B737-300 aircraft between 2005 and 2007.

The carrier's move stems from an agreement with Mirgor, a producer of electronic and automotive parts and also an exporter of agricultural products. “In this first stage of operations, Mirgor will be the main partner using part of the cargo capacity of the new aircraft,” the airline said. The deal between the two companies will enable Mirgor to “continue to enhance its logistical capabilities and strengths and serve its customers faster.”

“This is a very important step forward for the country and for our flag carrier because, on the one hand, with these two freighters joining Aerolíneas Argentinas' fleet we will have more tools to connect our producers in a federal way and with the world,” Transport Minister Diego Giuliano had said when the purchase of the aircraft was announced.