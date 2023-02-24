G7 Ambassadors issue joint statement on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

To mark the first anniversary of Russia's military deployment in Ukraine, all G7 ambassadors to Buenos Aires issued a joint statement condemning President Vladimir Putin's move and reiterating their countries' full support to Kyiv.

“One year after Russia's full-scale unprovoked war of aggression, The G7 is more united than ever over Ukraine,” the statement began.

”This Friday, February 24, 2023, marks the first anniversary of the unprovoked and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. As G7 ambassadors accredited to Argentina (Japan, Italy, Canada, France, United States of America, United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union), we would like to reaffirm to the Argentine public opinion that Russia's war of aggression not only threatens Ukraine, but also the Charter of the United Nations and its principles.

“As such, it is a matter of peace, security, and stability that concerns us all. Failure to [grasp] this fact, would absolve the illegal aggression and increase the risk of other countries facing similar aggression.

”Throughout this year, G7 members, together with international partners, have supported Ukraine in the form of bilateral, regional, and multilateral actions, which always hold Russia accountable for its actions.

“We wish to acknowledge the constructive role played by Argentina as President of the UN Human Rights Council in 2022.

”G7 members pledge to provide Ukraine with financial, military, humanitarian, and development assistance and will maintain our strong solidarity with Ukraine to mitigate the effects of the invasion.

“The members of the G7 reaffirm our full support for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. According to international law, particularly the Charter of the United Nations, Ukraine has the right to defend itself from Russian aggression and to regain full control of its territory.

”We, the members of the G7, have imposed, and will continue to impose, economic sanctions against the Russian Federation targeting individuals and entities, including the Russian Federation, inside and outside of Russia, providing political or economic support for Russia's illegal attempts to disrupt the status of the Ukrainian territory.

“Likewise, during this year, G7 members have confronted the disinformation campaigns of the Russian Federation, raising awareness and truthfully denouncing the facts that have had an impact on public opinion, both here in Argentina and worldwide.

”Once again, the Ukrainian people have demonstrated their resilience and courage. This unjustifiable war has forcibly displaced millions of Ukrainians, mostly women and children, and has resulted in thousands of casualties. The G7 members and like-minded countries, such as Argentina, have responded not only with assistance, but we have also provided shelter to the victims of the Russian invasion.

“The Russian Federation has deliberately used energy and food as weapons, knowingly accepting that the entire population around the world would suffer from the worsening supply situation. Russia's war of aggression has caused global bottlenecks in the supply of oil, gas, grain, and fertilizers. This affects us all, but especially the most vulnerable.

”We G7 members urge all countries that support a rules-based international order, including Argentina, to demand that the Russian Federation cease this aggression, which is a flagrant violation of international law.

“The Russian Federation must also be held accountable for violating international humanitarian and human rights law.

”Any comprehensive, just, and lasting peace can only be achieved if it is consistent with the Charter of the United Nations and international law. One year on from Russia's large-scale unprovoked war of aggression, we, the members of the G7, are more united than ever for Ukraine.”