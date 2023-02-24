The Falkland Islands continue to support Ukraine

MLA Leona Roberts said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of the Falkland Islands community remain with the Ukrainian people.

Today, one year ago, Russia made an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. To mark this sad anniversary the Falkland Islands Government and the community continue to express their support for Ukraine in their fight for peace against a hostile nation.

The invasion of Ukraine resonated deeply with Falkland Islanders, who have similarly experienced invasion by a hostile neighbour, intent on seizing land and assuming sovereignty, without concern for the safety, security or rights of the people living here.

Throughout 2022, the Falklands’ community fundraised in earnest and in July 2022 we were proud to send £42,038.10 to the charity, United Kingdom for UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees). The charity uses donations to help UNHCR teams deliver life-saving aid to people forced to flee their homes in Ukraine.

Chair of the Legislative Assembly, The events in Ukraine continue to shock freedom-loving people the world over, and the extraordinary courage and resilience displayed by the Ukrainian people over the course of this long year fills us with admiration and respect. Last year the Falkland Islands were able to celebrate 40 years of freedom following the Falklands War, we trust that one day the Ukrainian people will also be able to once again celebrate peace and freedom.”