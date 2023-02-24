The Falkland Islands continue to support Ukraine

Today, one year ago, Russia made an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. To mark this sad anniversary the Falkland Islands Government and the community continue to express their support for Ukraine in their fight for peace against a hostile nation.
The invasion of Ukraine resonated deeply with Falkland Islanders, who have similarly experienced invasion by a hostile neighbour, intent on seizing land and assuming sovereignty, without concern for the safety, security or rights of the people living here.
Throughout 2022, the Falklands’ community fundraised in earnest and in July 2022 we were proud to send £42,038.10 to the charity, United Kingdom for UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees). The charity uses donations to help UNHCR teams deliver life-saving aid to people forced to flee their homes in Ukraine.
Chair of the Legislative Assembly, The events in Ukraine continue to shock freedom-loving people the world over, and the extraordinary courage and resilience displayed by the Ukrainian people over the course of this long year fills us with admiration and respect. Last year the Falkland Islands were able to celebrate 40 years of freedom following the Falklands War, we trust that one day the Ukrainian people will also be able to once again celebrate peace and freedom.”
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Argentyne_Cityzen - have you actually read the Wikipedia link you gave? It clearly states what a total sham the 2014 referendums were, not meeting any normally accepted standards of conduct, and with numerous documented fraudulent activities and repressions.Posted 54 minutes ago +1
@ A_C sez: “...Russian-speaking for thousands of years...”Posted 54 minutes ago +1
That's really funny now. Evidence of being off his rocker. A true boludo.
Let's help him/it: “Russian” didn't become anything like the Russian language until the 1700s.
That's not going to work for your “thousands of years.”
Absolute argie idiocy.
I'm frankly surprised that the argies don't call their 1982 invasion of the British territories an “operación militar especial.”Posted 8 hours ago 0