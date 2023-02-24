Two Brazilians arrested in Guyana for illegal mining

Other miners fled the scene when they spotted soldiers arriving, it was reported

Guyanan authorities announced Thursday that they had arrested two Brazilian nationals after a helicopter and an illegal mining site were detected.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) said in a statement that the intelligence-led operation was carried out on Feb. 19 in an area known as the New River Triangle. In addition to the arrests, the GDF secured and cleared the illegal mining camp and seized the aircraft after intelligence was gathered on the mining operation. Many miners managed to escape, it was reported. They were also believed to be Brazilian nationals.

The authorities also seized a shotgun, 10 cellular phones, a generator, mining equipment, passports, identification cards, and a bank card. The mining tunnels were destroyed.

The GDF also said that the operation was conducted over four days and involved two officers and 27 troops with support from the Air Corps.

The discovery of the illegal mining camps was made at about 4 pm Sunday. At about 1.30 on Monday, one grey Robinson 44 Helicopter landed at the same site. The Brazilian captain was the only occupant and nothing illegal was found in the helicopter, which was seized pending further inquiries.

