Being President only gave Bolsonaro “problems”

25th Saturday, February 2023 - 10:22 UTC

Bolsonaro will not be returning to Brazil before CPAC alongside his friend Trump

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said the mission God entrusted him with was not over and he was therefore calculating his next steps. Regarding his term as head of state, the retired Army captain said “it was an experience that I understand as a mission and if He understands it that way, I believe that mission is not over yet.” Bolsonaroo made those remarks during a speech at an evangelical church in Orlando. “He knows the right time for everything,” he said, receiving an “amen” from the audience.

Bolsonaro also told his followers that he had asked God what his “sin” had been to be holding a position that only brought him “problems.”

“Does anyone know how much my salary was in December last year? 33,000 reais, that's 6,000 dollars. Is it worth it?” he asked. “Sometimes you don't remember you have a wife. It's true. You get home and she is sleeping or when she went out, I was the one sleeping,” Boolsonaro also recalled. The former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro is back in Brazil working for the Liberal Party (PL) trying to lure female voters who have not been the former president's main source of support.

Regarding current President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva's 37 ministries to please all the political parties who endorsed his campaign, Bolsonaro argued that ”setting up a ministry is not (...) 'I love you.' First, you have to see if the person is qualified. See if he accepts because being a minister is not so rewarding when it comes to salary (...) If you compare my ministers with those who preceded me and those who are at this moment, the difference is huge,” Bolsonaro stressed as he extended his stay in the United States with no date yet for his return to Brazil. In any case, it will not be before his participation at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) between March 1 and 4 in Washington alongside former President Donald Trump.