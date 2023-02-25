Lula determined to form Peace Club to end Ukraine conflict

Lula is to discuss his initiative with Zelensky shortly, it was reported

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva launched Friday through social media a negotiated peace proposal for the one-tear-old war in Ukraine which has consequences the world over.

Lula insisted on his idea to create a group of countries not involved in the conflict to act as a mediator. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, the government of President Vladimir Putin is reviewing the initiative, Tass reported. The official also highlighted the fact that does not supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Brazil was the only BRICS country to vote at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Thursday in favor of Russia's withdrawal from Ukrainian soil, a motion endorsed by 140 other nations, rejected by 32, and had seven abstentions.

President Lula plans to propose next month the creation of a Peace Club on Ukraine, during his visit to China, it was also reported in Brasilia. Diplomatic sources said there is still a long way to go before the peace negotiations promoted by Lula begin, according to Folha de Sao Paulo.

Brazil's current non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council adds weight to Lula's efforts, it was also explained. The Workers' Party leader is also said to have discussed his approach with US President Joseph Biden during his recent visit to the White House.

According to Folha, Lula is also to talk about this initiative with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next week, while other media are less precise about when this conversation might take place. Only after that would Lula raise the issue with his Chinese colleague Xi Jinping. Lula has already reviewed the entire initiative with Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. Among the countries that could make up Lula's “Peace Club” are China, India, and Indonesia, it was also reported.