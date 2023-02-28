PepsiCo announces energizing beverage in Uruguay

PepsiCo purchased Rockstar's licenses for € 3.4 billion

Uruguay became this week the second Latin American country where Rockstar has been launched since the brand purchased its licenses in March 2020. The energy drink with added caffeine and vitamins B3, B5, and B6, which also contains ginseng and guarana, is to reposition the soft-drink giant in the so-called functional beverages segment together with its local bottling partner, Fábricas Nacionales de Cerveza.

According to the company's advertising strategy, the drink is specially designed “to recharge during the day.” It comes in a 500ml bottle and has a suggested retail price of UY$ 65 (around US$ 1.66).

“We are very proud and excited to launch a new PepsiCo bet in Uruguay in one of the fastest-growing categories in the Region. With ROCKSTAR® we want to be an ally for all workers who go through long and demanding working days,” said Rodrigo de Fuentes, Franchise Manager of PepsiCo Uruguay.

PepsiCo launched Rockstar in Argentina in January of 2021 after the brand purchased the beverage's licenses for € 3.4 billion in March of the previous year.