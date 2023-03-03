Cleverly insists: the Falklands are British

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wrote on Twitter that the Falkland “islanders have the right to decide their own future: they have chosen to remain an autonomous British Overseas Territory,” and therefore “the Falkland Islands are British.”
Cleverly made those remarks after he was told by his Argentine colleague Santiago Cafiero that the South American country was pulling out from the Foradori-Duncan Treaty. (Read also: https://en.mercopress.com/2023/03/02/argentina-withdraws-from-foradori-duncan-treaty ).
“The Falkland Islands are British,” insisted Cleverly, who had met with Cafiero in New Delhi.
Meanwhile, UK Ambassador in Buenos Aires Kirsty Hayes regretted the Foreign Ministry's decision. “In 2016 Argentina and the UK reached a historic agreement that, among other things, set in motion the process of identifying the fallen on the islands after more than 30 years. We regret that the Argentine government has now decided to abandon this important agreement,” she wrote on social media.
Argentina's Secretary of Malvinas, Antarctica, and South Atlantic Guillermo Carmona replied that the identification process did not begin during the government of Mauricio Macri. “Dear Ambassador @AmbKirstyHayes it is regrettable that you try to pass off the identification process of fallen from #Malvinas as part of a Joint Communiqué. It is an obligation of international humanitarian law enshrined by an agreement that involved the UK, ARG, and ICRC,” the Argentine official argued.
Through a thread of tweets, he pointed out: “It is definitely not true that this process began in 2016 and even less so with Foradori-Duncan. That kind of approach reveals the unwillingness of your government to comply with international law. That your approach is in the framework of humanitarian obligations is, in addition to regrettable, unacceptable.
”We reiterate the willingness of the Argentine government to resume negotiations on the sovereignty issue. Please, do not make the humanitarian issue a bargaining chip for other interests that dehumanize the projects of identification of the fallen,” Carmona stressed.
And it has been determined where soverienty lies, not with corrupt Argentina, it never has.Posted 7 hours ago +2
According to Dame Rosalyn Higgins, former British judge and former President of the International Court of Justice: ‘Until it is determined where territorial sovereignty lies, it is impossible to see if the inhabitants have the right of self-determination’. (International Law and the Avoidance, Containment and Resolution of Disputes. General Course on Public International Law’, Hague Academy of International Law Collected Courses, 1991, vol. 230, p. 174).Posted 4 hours ago +2
She definitively defined the Islands sovereignty as British, as I have exposed your sophistry on this issue many times.
“The jurist Rosalyn Higgins President of ICJ arrived at a similar conclusion when she pointed out: “No tribunal could tell her [Argentina] that she has to accept British title because she has acquiesced to it But what the protests do not do is to defeat the British title, which was built up in other ways through Argentina’s acquiescence.” 1
1. Rosalyn Higgins, “Falklands and the Law,” Observer, 2 May 1982
“The only body to determine the application of the right to self-determination is the UN assembly”
The UNGA is not imbued with any judicial powers, and is limited solely to issuing mere advisement's.
It already has conformed with the UN Charter requirement for decolonisation, by holding a Referendum, which does not require anyone’s prior approval.
“UN Charter; DECLARATION REGARDING NON-SELF-GOVERNING TERRITORIES; Article 73; Members of the United Nations which have or assume responsibilities for ..peoples have not yet attained .. self-government recognize the principle ..b. to develop self-government, ...”
Argentine citizen, just because you continue to spout your rubbish, it doesn't make it any more true. You know full-well that you are incorrect, so just stop it. You are making your “heroes” embarrassed for you.Posted 3 hours ago +2