Falkland Islands responds to Argentina’s decision to end the “Foradori-Duncan Pact”

3rd Friday, March 2023

Members of the Legislative Assembly are disappointed to hear of Argentina’s decision to put an end to the “Foradori-Duncan Pact” of 2016. This pact looked at improving relations on trade and security between the UK and Argentina but it also ensured the agreement to identify the remains of the unknown Argentine soldiers buried near Darwin.

The Falkland Islands have supported two humanitarian projects where at least 115 soldiers have been identified and brought comfort to their families in Argentina.

Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Leona Roberts said: “It is very disappointing that Argentina have made this decision but it is not unusual. Living in the Falkland Islands we are unfortunately very accustomed to Argentina reneging on their agreements. We supported humanitarian work related to Argentine war dead and have continued to behave as the responsible and compassionate party. Despite this, the current Argentine Government would not engage in conversations to support ocean health in the South West Atlantic or in work to remove their illegally imposed economic sanctions that restrict the freedoms of the people of the Falkland Islands as had been agreed. We are saddened that all the hard work we have done since 2016 will be yet another example of Argentina not being adult enough to speak to our country on issues that will also support their development and are of regional and global importance.”

“Discussions on our sovereignty are non-negotiable. 10 years ago, Falkland Islanders voted overwhelmingly (99.8%) to remain as a British Overseas Territory and that feeling has not changed. We are a distinct and democratic society and Falkland Islanders showed the world again in 2022, during our 40th Anniversary how eternally grateful we are to the United Kingdom for coming to our aid during 1982 and how we remain committed to being part of the UK family, living in freedom under the government of our choice.”