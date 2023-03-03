Falkland Islands responds to Argentina’s decision to end the “Foradori-Duncan Pact”

Members of the Legislative Assembly are disappointed to hear of Argentina’s decision to put an end to the “Foradori-Duncan Pact” of 2016. This pact looked at improving relations on trade and security between the UK and Argentina but it also ensured the agreement to identify the remains of the unknown Argentine soldiers buried near Darwin.
The Falkland Islands have supported two humanitarian projects where at least 115 soldiers have been identified and brought comfort to their families in Argentina.
Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Leona Roberts said: “It is very disappointing that Argentina have made this decision but it is not unusual. Living in the Falkland Islands we are unfortunately very accustomed to Argentina reneging on their agreements. We supported humanitarian work related to Argentine war dead and have continued to behave as the responsible and compassionate party. Despite this, the current Argentine Government would not engage in conversations to support ocean health in the South West Atlantic or in work to remove their illegally imposed economic sanctions that restrict the freedoms of the people of the Falkland Islands as had been agreed. We are saddened that all the hard work we have done since 2016 will be yet another example of Argentina not being adult enough to speak to our country on issues that will also support their development and are of regional and global importance.”
“Discussions on our sovereignty are non-negotiable. 10 years ago, Falkland Islanders voted overwhelmingly (99.8%) to remain as a British Overseas Territory and that feeling has not changed. We are a distinct and democratic society and Falkland Islanders showed the world again in 2022, during our 40th Anniversary how eternally grateful we are to the United Kingdom for coming to our aid during 1982 and how we remain committed to being part of the UK family, living in freedom under the government of our choice.”
Argentina's Ambassador summoned to the Foreign Office, I hear. For a rollicking.Posted 17 hours ago +5
Cannot see the UK letting up on the arms embargo anytime soon.
There is no illegal occupation, unless of course all of the Americas is an illegal occupation.Posted 7 hours ago +5
We have already established Argentina NEVER had sovereignty of the islands, the Vernet business wasn't an “Argentine settlement”, it failed in 1831 leaving a Briton in charge, and the two times Argentina have tried to seize the islands by force in Nov 1832 and Apr 1982 they have been kicked off.
We let Argentines on the islands with no Visa out of pity, pity that they are still so stupid as to elect Peronist corrupt governments, and pity that they can come and see where the poorly trained children they sent to die are buried based on the same lie you repeat.
It is pity for Argentina that we have, a failed corrupt state whose people are so brainwashed they still believe fairy stories.
It is time to require a visa for Argentine citizens entering the F.I. That could be a good answer. Why can Argentines travel visa-free when Bolivians, Colombians, Peruvians &c need a visa? It should be the other way round. Even people from many Commonwealth countries need a visa, but not Argentines. It sounds very strange to me.Posted 16 hours ago +4