Lugo discharged from Buenos Aires clinic

Lugo was hospitalized at the Fleni clinic in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for six months

Former Paraguayan President and current Senator Fernando Lugo has been discharged Monday from a Buenos Aires hospital where he was flown to after suffering a brain stroke last year, Presidential candidate Efraín Alegre announced.

According to a Fitch survey, Alegre looks poised to become Paraguay's next head of state after the April 30 elections. Lugo's recovery heralded good news for the opposition as the former Catholic bishop was one of the brokers for the coalition seeking to put an end to Colorado Party governments, something only Lugo had achieved, only to be impeached.

“We visited our dear President Fernando Lugo. We talked about the challenges and the hope for change. We participated in the wonderful news of his medical discharge. He will return to his homeland, with the mission of uniting, adding, and strengthening all the democratic forces in the Concertación,” tweeted Alegre from Buenos Aires.

Fernando Lugo was hospitalized at the Fleni clinic in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for six months, since Sept. 7, where he underwent his rehabilitation after having undergone a couple of surgeries in Asunción due to a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) he suffered last August 10.

