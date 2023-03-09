Machismo kills, says Argentine President

“Our commitment and daily work is for a society free of gender-based violence,” President Fernández said

Argentine President Alberto Fernández said that “in its maximum expression, machismo kills” and saluted the feminist movement that had managed to bring gender issues to the center stage of political debate to fight “inequality.” Fernández also questioned the “lack of gender perspective in the Judiciary.”

After meeting at the official Chapadmalal residence with the parents of Lucía Pérez, a young woman murdered in 2016 in Mar del Plata, Fernández insisted on social media that “we must demand the search for justice for the femicide of Lucía Pérez.”

“Her mother, Marta Montero, and her father, Guillermo Pérez, count on my commitment and absolute accompaniment in their struggle, which keeps alive the claim for justice,” Fernández wrote.

“During the meeting we held, I expressed to them that they have the strength and presence of the Executive Branch in this new trial they have had to go through, after the scandalous acquittal of the defendants in 2018,” he added.

”Lucía's case is paradigmatic of the lack of gender perspective that the Judiciary has. We will not allow impunity on behalf of any of the pibas (girls) we are missing,“ stressed Fernandez.

”Our commitment and daily work is for a society free of gender-based violence. Let's be clear, in its maximum expression, machismo kills,” Fernández underlined.

During an event at Casa Rosada together with Ministers Ayelén Mazzina (Women), Victoria Tolosa Paz (Social Development), and Minister Gabriel Katopodis (Public Works), Fernándedz also pointed out that “the inequality that exists is very great and harmful because it implies the postponement of many, many, many people.”

“The next utopia is that of equal opportunities,” he also said.