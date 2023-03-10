Castillo's pre-trial detention extended to 36 months

The former president faces up to 32 years in jail, Judge Chuckley argued

Peruvian Supreme Court Justice Juan Carlos Checkley Thursday extended former President Pedro Castillo Terrones' pre-trial detention to 36 months. The former head of state is held at the Barbadillo Prison next to fellow former President Alberto Fujimori after being impeached for trying to close Congress and rule by decree. Castillo is also under investigation for acts of corruption committed during his time in office.

Checkley said the measure was “suitable” because “it is not a common trial, but one that is highly dangerous.” He also argued that Castillo has even intimidated witnesses for the prosecution and faces up to 32 years in prison.

The new measure against Castillo was taken in the framework of an investigation against the former head of state's hiring an unfit general manager for the state-owned oil company Petroperu in addition to the cancellation of an international tender for the purchase of biodiesel, awarding it to a specific company.

Chuckley also pointed out the nearly US$ 500,000 businesswoman Karelim López said she had paid to high-ranking government officials to be awarded government construction works. The magistrate insisted “Castillo had a key participation” in these “illicit conducts.”

The judge also took into consideration the fact that Castillo posed a flight risk because, at the time of his arrest, he was seeking political asylum at the Mexican Embassy in Lima. Castillo's wife and two of their children were granted such a measure by the Mexican Government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

The magistrate also recalled that Castillo has no actual address other than the Barbadillo prison.

“I categorically deny that I am the author and part of a criminal network, the only crime I have committed is to serve my country as president of the Republic,” Castillo said in a virtual hearing convened by Judge Checkley. “I have not committed any crime, your Honor, Peru knows, the people know, that today those who have made the constitutional accusation also in any case would be part of this alleged criminal organization because they spent mostly in the offices of the presidential office,” Castillo said.

”Here there is no flight risk, my domiciliary roots today is this place (prison),” Castillo insisted.

Two of Castillo’s ministers were also implicated in February’s announcement and on Thursday, they were likewise given 36 months in pre-trial detention.

Castillo's lawyer Eduardo Pachas said his client was being “politically persecuted” and that he would appeal this new measure.