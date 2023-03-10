Falkland Islands: Result of referendum remains clear 10 years on

Over 10 and 11 March 2013, Falkland Islanders overwhelmingly decided their future political status. The referendum asked voters “Do you wish the Falkland Islands to retain their current political status as an Overseas Territory of the United Kingdom?”
The decision to hold a referendum followed on from Argentina having become increasingly hostile, having committed to an active policy of not recognising the existence of the Islands’ community in any capacity whatsoever. Members of the Legislative Assembly and the Falkland Islands Government were determined to ensure that Islanders’ voices were heard.
A team of 8 independent, experienced international observers monitored the referendum from within the Islands along with world media and the result was reported around the globe.
Islanders voted overwhelmingly to remain as a British Overseas Territory, the referendum saw 92% of all eligible voters turn out, resulting in 99.8% of votes being ‘yes’. It was confirmed by the independent observers that the referendum process was free and fair, and was executed in accordance with international standards and local laws.
Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Leona Roberts said: “The Falkland Islands are a proud member of the British family and we will defend our status as an internally self-governing, financially self-sufficient British Overseas Territory. As a country we have to continually remind the international community that Falkland Islanders’ have the right to self-determination; that will was never more clearly exercised than in the referendum 10 years ago and must be respected by those who value democracy and freedom. The political status of the Islands is the decision of our people and not of our aggressive and hostile neighbour.”
“I will never forget the feeling of pride over those two days when we had the world watching our Islands and our people so clearly expressed our wishes. A decade on, nothing has changed and the Falklands remain resolute in our allegiance to the United Kingdom and our determination to decide our own political future.”
Its funny, its not often the people of the islands are given a choice that is recorded for history.Posted 16 hours ago +3
In January 1833, there was a choice given to the people on the islands
The militia who had arrived on the islands 10 weeks earlier were given a choice to leave or be incarcerated for the murder of Mestevier. They left with Pinedo, who was returning to BA, it is recorded in the ARA Sarand ships log.
The handful of civilians who were the remnants of the failed Vernet business where given a choice to stay or be given free passage back to Argentina or Uruguay, many chose to stay, some chose to leave as life on the islands was difficult. One who chose to leave was the British Matthew Brisbane to understand what Vernet wanted, he returned a few months later.
These choices in 1833 are in direct contradiction to Argentine lies, which suggest a long standing civilian population was evicted.
Shame on them
Useless corrupt Argentine governments use it as a distraction from their woeful performance of running the country, its been like that for years, especially by right wing nationalists, its all they have , chest beating and flag waving, knowing full well the Falklands are here for good,Posted 16 hours ago +2