Presidents Fernández and Abdo agree on Mercosur bilateral agenda

11th Saturday, March 2023 - 12:52 UTC Full article

Abdo and Fernández agrees over lunch to boost bilateral and Mercosur ties

Presidents Alberto Fernández of Argentina and Mario Abdo Benítez of Paraguay met Friday at the former's Olivos residence to discuss a broad bilateral and regional agenda, including the current situation of Mercosur and the challenges facing the bloc under Buenos Aires' pro-tempore presidency.

Both leaders highlighted Mercosur's ability to export agrifood to the whole world as a result of the war in Ukraine and its impact on Latin America. Abdo and Fernández ratified the need to boost extra-regional trade now that bilateral commerce has reached an all-time high.

The two presidents also underscored the ongoing negotiations to have the deal with the European Union ratified as soon as possible, which would entail sustainable social, environmental, and economic development for the countries involved.

Friday's lunch was also attended by Foreign Ministers Santiago Cafiero and Julio César Arriola.

Fernández visited Paraguay in Mayo 2022 to review the Yacyretá Hydroelectric Power Plant. In December, both presidents participated in the Mercosur summit in Montevideo, and they met again in January this year at the opening ceremony of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) in Buenos Aires.