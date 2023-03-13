Argentine Navy rescues injured sailor off South Georgia Islands

13th Monday, March 2023 - 11:18 UTC Full article

The Irízar was deployed in this rescue operation.

The Argentine Navy rescued from the oceanographic fishing research vessel (BIPO) “Victor Angelescu”, 90 miles off South Georgia Islands, a 55-year-old man who suffered a crushing trauma to his right leg, reported Clarin. The operation involved the icebreaker ARA Almirante Irízar.

Following a request from the Angelescu, the Maritime, River and Lake Search and Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) Ushuaia assumed the rescue task and the Irízar provided support, according to a statement from the Argentine Navy.

The encounter between the Argentine Navy ship and the “Victor Angelescu” took place 350 nautical miles east of Isla de los Estados. The injured crewman was transferred by a Sea King helicopter from the deck of the ship to the Irizar, where he received medical attention. It was determined that he had “a fractured fibula” but was otherwise “hemodynamically stable and was immobilized with a cast.” He was then transferred to the Hospital Naval Ushuaia to continue his treatment.

(Source: Clarín)