Neuquén's Judiciary: dog sworn in

16th Thursday, March 2023 - 07:06 UTC Full article

Do you swear by the Fatherland...? Oreo was asked

A dog summoned to work in the Infantile and Juvenile areas of Neuquén's Judiciary was given the oath of office, it was reported. The animal, named Oreo, was then handed over to the officer on call.

“Do you swear by the Fatherland to faithfully perform the position of judicial assistance dog destined to the Child and Juvenile area of the Psychiatry and Psychology Cabinet?” asked the clerk amidst the applause of those present.

The dog is part of an agreement between Neuquén and the Guardianship Ministry of Buenos Aires, which is based on the participation of animals as a therapeutic resource to help children and adolescents who have to testify in Gesell chamber interviews, as victims or witnesses.

The animal's supervisor will be a psychologist, who will instruct him on when to intervene face-to-face and virtually.

Since the program was implemented in June 2021, there have been marked signs of a decrease in the anxiety and fear of the minors testifying.

Oreo was chosen two months after birth because he was the most well-balanced puppy in the herd. Cheerful and friendly, he learned and reinforced positive behaviors that he can implement when interacting with children.