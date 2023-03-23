Bali, Indonesia will host the Special Committee on Decolonization, Pacific Region

The United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization approved the guidelines and rules of procedure for its 2023 Pacific Regional Seminar, which will be held in Bali, Indonesia, from 24 to 26 May.

The Chair of the event, Menissa Rambally (Saint Lucia), asked its members to ensure timely nominations from their regional groups for participation in the seminar. She noted the financial constraints the Committee faces and underscored the need to avoid exorbitant travel costs, while adding that the Committee will also invite elected and/or appointed officials from Non-Self-Governing Territories as well as experts to attend the seminar.

The Special Committee approved the Seminar’s guidelines and rules of procedure (document A/AC.109/2023/19) without a vote. The Chair noted that the document contains mainly technical updates.

Indonesia’s representative thanked the Special Committee for the opportunity to host the seminar and shared the progress made by his country towards preparing it.

Papua New Guinea’s representative, thanking Indonesia for offering to host the seminar at the “Island of the Gods”, added that the Balinese people are renowned for their hospitality. He also acknowledged the Secretariat of the Decolonization Unit for their unwavering efforts to ensure that the Committee’s work is fruitful.

Other delegates also thanked Indonesia for hosting the Pacific Regional Seminar, underscoring its importance.

The Special Committee organizes seminars, alternately for the Caribbean and the Pacific regions, to review the progress achieved in implementation of the Plan of Action for the International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism.

The 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories are: American Samoa, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland / Malvinas Islands, French Polynesia, Gibraltar, Guam, Montserrat, New Caledonia, Pitcairn, Saint Helena, Tokelau, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands and Western Sahara. The administering Powers are France, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States.