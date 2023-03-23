Uruguayans go on strike against social security reforms

23rd Thursday, March 2023 - 10:55 UTC Full article

A demonstration before Montevideo's Legislative Palace is also planned

Uruguayans were preparing for a disruptive Thursday as unions and other groups are to stage nationwide strikes to protest against President Luis Lacalle Pou's initiative to make adjustments to the pension system and increase the retirement age despite his campaign promises otherwise.

Some groups, such as the Trade Union Association of Transport Cooperatives and Workers (Ascot) will halt all activity for 24 hours while others will stage shorter work freezes.

“Ascot communicates to its affiliates that given new information that implies important changes, the Central Board by a majority has resolved to modify the position with respect to the Pit-Cnt general strike of March 23, calling the workers of the transport cooperatives to go on strike for 24 hours,” the union said in a statement.

“The social security reform is an issue that commits us all, and we will be in the streets together with the whole of the working class contributing our efforts so that this anti-popular and anti-democratic project is not approved,” the document went on.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Transport Workers and Laborers (Unión Nacional de Obreros y Trabajadores del Transporte - Unott) had expressed its rejection of the “pension reform,” and will join the demonstrations but without a strike, as per a March 20 communiqué published on Facebook.

At 10 am Thursday demonstrators will convene at the University of the Republic on 18 de Julio Avenue from where they will march on to the Legislative Palace.

Regarding healthcare, private workers will strike from 8 am to 3 pm while public facilities will hold a 24-hour strike with only emergency services available.

The Bankers Association of Uruguay (AEBU) also joins the general strike.