Strike in UK: Important information for British passport holders

25th Saturday, March 2023 - 10:15 UTC Full article

The Customs & Immigration Service would like to inform the public that a strike is planned by staff of the UK Passport Office for five weeks between 3 April to 5 May in England, Scotland and Wales – in a dispute about jobs, pay and conditions. A quarter of the Passport Office’s 4000 employees are expected to take part in the strike.

All passengers wishing to travel on the South Atlantic Airbridge require at least 6 months validity remaining on their passport, from the date of return to RAF Brize Norton or Mount Pleasant Complex, this applies equally to service and civilian passengers.

Your passport should be issued less than 10 years before the date you are planning to enter any EU country.

We would like to remind the public that although the Customs & Immigration Service are able to facilitate British passport applications, we have no control over time delays and requests for more information, and ask that applicants take these considerations into account.

How long does it take to renew a British passport?

The Falkland Islands Government recommends that all those who need to travel, or may need to travel, renew their passports in good time. The Customs & Immigration Service are able to facilitate British passport applications, the timescales for these applications is currently 3 – 4 months’ notice in order to receive the travel document back from the UK. However, this timescale will clearly be seriously impacted by the proposed strikes.

For further information or advice please visit the Home Office website on www.gov.uk