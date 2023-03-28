Charles III and Camilla visit Germany and will address the Bundestag

Charles and Camilla will travel to Germany on Wednesday. They will stay in Berlin before Charles addresses the German Parliament on Thursday.

King Charles will make his first foreign visit as monarch on Wednesday, when he and the Queen Consort, Camilla, travel to Germany for a three day visit.. Charles will be the first post-war foreign head of state to receive a ceremonial welcome with full military honors at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, and the first British monarch to address Germany’s federal parliament, the Bundestag.

The King was due to visit France on Sunday to meet President Emmanuel Macron, but Downing Street announced on Friday that the trip would be postponed after pension reform protests in the country spiraled into violent clashes..

The king was planning to visit the Arc de Triomphe in Paris to lay a wreath, open an exhibition at the Musée d’Orsay and enjoy a banquet with President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at the Château de Versailles.

But the plans were changed following the violent protests in the country on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace said the change was a “postponement”, with the German leg of the trip still going ahead. In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Their Majesties greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found.”

On Friday, Macron told the king that the state visit would be rescheduled “so that his majesty will be welcomed in conditions which correspond [to] our friendly relationship”, the Elysée Palace said.

In line with his passion for the environment, Charles is expected to visit an organic farm known as Brodowin Eco-Village, near Berlin, which is known for its local and seasonal produce.

Charles and Camilla will also meet Ukrainian refugees in Germany and visit the St Nikolai Memorial, where a church was destroyed during an Allied raid in the Second World War.

According to the royal website, his Majesty will learn more about the port of Hamburg’s adoption of green technologies during his visit, meeting representatives from some of the firms involved. He will also attend a celebratory reception with Hamburg residents and members of the local British community, accompanied by the President, marking the end of their state visit on Friday.