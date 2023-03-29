Falklands Licensing of Communications Services: Consultation Paper

Falklands Communications Regulator has released a consultation paper, which proposes some changes to the communications licensing regime in the Islands. The paper looks to:

• Correct some ambiguities and inconsistencies in previous regulatory documents related to Amateur Radio licenses

• Propose some amendments to the application process and some simplifications to the procedures for issuing amateur radio call signs and for revalidation of licenses

• Propose the introduction of a class licensing regime for Maritime VHF Services and some changes to the allocation of VHF channels

• Propose some amendments to licenses fees to achieve greater consistency and better alignment with international norms

As there is widespread usage of maritime VHF and amateur radio in the Falkland Islands, the Communications Regulator is keen to have input to this consultation paper from all areas of our community.

The consultation paper, including a response form, can be found on: https://www.regulator fi.org.fk. Paper copies can be requested from the Communications Regulator.

The consultation will close on Friday 5 May 2023.

We are encouraging the public to submit their response forms electronically by emailing them to: regulator.telecoms@sec.gov.fk

Responses will also be accepted by post and can be sent to:

Falkland Islands Communications Regulator

Attorney Generals Chambers

Stanley, Falkland Islands