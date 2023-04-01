Colonia launched as possible destination at cruise fair

Monzeglio (left) and Lammens concurred Argentina and Uruguay should promote themselves jointly for cruise travel

Uruguayan tourism authorities included the riverside city of Colonia del Sacramento as yet another possible destination for cruise ships already making calls at Montevideo and Punta del Este. Deputy Tourism Minister Renzo Monzeglio headed the South American country's delegation which participated in the recent Seatrade Cruise Global 2023, arguably the most important cruise fair in the world, held at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center in the US State of Florida.

Colonia would be willing to welcome cruise ships carrying up to 1,000 travelers but not on weekends, it was also explained.

“The proposal was well received and we can affirm that more than one cruise line will study this possibility in the coming months,” Monzeglio said.

Between November 2022 and April 2023, a record 204 cruise ships arrived in Uruguay. “These calls constitute the largest number of cruise ships arriving in Uruguay in the last 8 years and speak of the excellent services provided by the country to shipping companies,” he added.

It remains to be determined which ships and on what dates they could be calling at Colonia, which is a “Unesco World Heritage Site.” The first cruise ships are expected to be arriving during the 2024/2025 summer season.

The Florida fair was attended by officials from Uruguay's National Ports Administration, and Tourism Directors Fernando Amado of Montevideo and Martín Laventure of Maldonado, the department (province) where Punta del Este is located.

Monzeglio also met in Fort Lauderdale with Argentine Tourism Minister Matías Lammens to discuss joint programs for cruise passengers because “Argentina and Uruguay can and should promote themselves together to make travel to the Southern Cone as a region more attractive,” they concurred.