Argentines hold nationwide Veterans Day celebrations to honor the fallen

Multiple events are to be held across Argentina Sunday marking Veterans Day 41 years after the military Junta's troops landed in Stanley (then renamed Puerto Argentino) thus kicking off the 1982 Falkland/Malvinas War with the United Kingdom.
Vigils and artistic performances were staged starting Saturday evening in the wake of the day in which the memory of those fallen during the conflict is to be honored.
According to Télam, organizers of the various events agreed on the idea of “never extinguishing the flame” of the fallen combatants and of Argentina's sovereignty claim of “our islands” and to build “an awareness of the war in Argentina”.
In Río Gallegos, declared the “provincial capital of the Malvinas vigil” Santa Cruz Governor Alicia Kirchner presided over the ceremony since midnight with marches performed by military music bands. Governor Kirchner insisted that “Malvinasization is lived here very strongly, from the heart”.
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Jorge Taiana highlighted on Twitter that “the peace zone in the South Atlantic will be an effective and lasting reality when the United Kingdom withdraws from our islands, which it occupies illegally.”
“Honor to the veterans and the fallen in our Malvinas Islands defending Argentine sovereignty,” he added.
Although there was no specific main event, the one in Río Grande, Tierra del Fuego, is believed to be the most significant because that is where most war veterans gather every year. (Source. Telam)
If indeed this was to “celebrate” or “commemorate” those who lost their lives, and to scorn and condemn the evil that sent them to war on a lie, then so be it.Posted 1 hour ago +1
But of course it isn't, the Argentine officials repeat the same lie, provoke the same discontent, and show no remorse.
The Falklands are not Argentine, they are not occupied illegally, and they are only British because Argentina keeps threatening the inhabitants.
Those who died would be better respected and celebrated by dropping the lie, dropping the false claim, and ideally dropping Peronism in all its forms.
Celebrations ??? , OMG,Posted 9 hours ago 0
‘Celebrations’, yep, that is the word for it.Posted 9 hours ago 0
Celebration of an unprovoked and totally unjustified invasion of a peaceful neighbour, by a ruthless military junta which disappeared thousands of its own citizens.
‘peace zone in the South Atlantic’, yet they celebrate the last war they started, which means it will probably happen again as the only thing they see wrong about it was that it failed.
Newsflash Taiana, the S. Atlantic is peaceful, Argentina is exclude and the Pax Britannica is in full effect.
‘build “an awareness of the war in Argentina”’, yeah, yeah just don’t forget to mention YOU F*CKING LOST, leaving a lot of dead conscripts you forgot to take home with you.
For an alternative view, a very rare thing in Argentina these days:
