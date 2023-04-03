Alberto Fernandez suggested that he would run against Cristina Kirchner in the internal elections

Alberto Fernández advocated for the unity of the Frente de Todos: “The only aspiration I have is for the Frente de Todos to win. I want us to elect the one who can make us win”, he said.

On Sunday, President Alberto Fernández stated in an interview that Peronism must “renew itself once again and put an end to personalism”. He also emphasized that his ”enemy is not the comrades of the Frente de Todos (FdT) but the Macrismo and the recalcitrant right-wing”. Fernández asserted that the FdT cares about the weakest sectors of society and represents the middle class and impoverished sectors of Argentina.

Fernández expressed in an interview to “The Rebord Method”, broadcasted on YouTube, his desire for the Frente de Todos to win, stating that he wants to elect the candidate who can make them win. He believes that there are many potential candidates who can appear on the stage. Fernández also sees Peronism as competitive for the upcoming elections and calls for listening to what adversaries say.

The President criticized the presidential pre-candidates and leaders of other parties who “speak with a great disregard for the poorest sectors of Argentina, with great disregard for the middle sectors”. Fernández recounted his conversation with former President Mauricio Macri when the pandemic hit. Macri told him not to stop the economy and let those who have to die die, but Fernández disagreed, saying that the economy recovers, while lives do not.

Fernández underlined that his enemy is not the comrades of the FdT, but the Macrismo and the recalcitrant right wing, and that Peronism should work to prevent these guys from returning to power. He emphasized the importance of settling differences between people as is done in democracy and letting the people vote and elect the most representative candidates.

On his possible reelection and the internal conflict in the FdT

Regarding his future, Fernández explained that ”one day, Cristina (Fernández de Kirchner, CFK) told me 'you have to be you (the candidate for President) because the chances of me winning are not absolute and if I win, they will not let me govern and you were able to build a dialogue with everyone'“. He also said that the opposition ”for years tried to make me 'deliver' Cristina, but they do not know me, because I would never do that, because Cristina does not deserve it“.

Fernández also commented on his recent meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, stating that it was a good and necessary meeting. They discussed how the United States can help Argentina and the similarities between Mauricio Macri and Donald Trump.

Finally, Fernández expressed his concern about the conviction of an ”innocent person“ in the case called Vialidad. ”What worries me most is the conviction of an innocent woman. She [CFK] is condemned with a judicial account that does not match the reality of what she did. We end up talking about the proscription and not about her innocence. My rejection is to the conviction, because she is innocent,“