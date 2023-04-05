Argentina: Minister Massa discusses trade with group of US Senators

5th Wednesday, April 2023 - 10:11 UTC

Massa insisted Argentina needs to export more to the US, for which certain barriers must be lowered

Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa met Tuesday in Buenos Aires with a group of US Senators to discuss economic and political cooperation in order to face the challenges posed by the new global reality.

Massa and his visitors highlighted the achievements in bilateral ties after 200 years of diplomatic relations. They also underlined the will to continue working at the highest level between the different branches of government to intensify trade exchange, promote a greater flow of investments, advance scientific-technological, educational, and cultural cooperation, promote joint actions against climate change, and consolidate democracy and the expansion of rights, particularly through an inter-American dialogue based on continental solidarity, cooperation, and peaceful conflict resolution.

The foreign delegation was headed by Senator John Cornyn (R - Texas) and also formed by Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire), Michael Lee (R-Utah), Debra Fischer (R-Nebraska), Michael Crapo (R-Idaho), Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), and Theodore Budd (R-Northern California).

Washington's Ambassador to Buenos Aires Marc Stanley and the US Economic Affairs Counselor Ernest Abisellan also participated in the meeting.

After underscoring the current trade levels between the two countries exceeding US$ 15 billion in 2022, Minister Massa insisted Argentina needed to expand its exports for which certain issues with the US need to be worked out.

The Senators and Massa also agreed that Argentina and the US can be global partners to supply the world with strategic resources such as energy, proteins, agri-food, and critical minerals.