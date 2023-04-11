Argentine politicians invited to Cambridge University symposium on governance (Malvinas issue expected to creep in)

A group of Argentine politicians, have been invited to a political symposium organized by the University of Cambridge in UK, to address among other issues governance, environment and the impact of new technologies.

Among those invited and who have confirmed their attendance are former Argentine vice president (with president Macri), Gabriela Michetti, lawmakers Federico Pinedo, Margarita Stolbizer, and municipal elected officials, Martin Llayora, current mayor of the city of Cordoba, Luis Castellano, mayor of Rafaela, province of Santa Fe and ex mayor of Ushuaia, Federico Sciurano.

Nothing special that a UK university should convene politicians of different parties ahead of what are considered one of the most crucial presidential and congressional elections in Argentina, next October, and with the country on the verge of hyper inflation and another default, which could anticipate the exhaustion of Kirchnerism.

However what did come as a surprise is that the former mayor of Ushuaia should have consulted the Cambridge invitation with Malvinas Veterans centers in the cities of Rio Grande and Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego province.

The deputy chief of the Malvinas Veterans Center of Rio Grande Alberto Ante said they had received “a letter from Federico telling us of the trip and we met to talk about that and other issues”.

“We understand what it means to attend such an event and we see it as something constructive and even that he should be presented as a lawmaker from the province of Tierra del Fuego, to which the Falklands/Malvinas belong,” added Ante.

“We wish him the best of successes since it is a great opportunity to talk about the Malvinas Cause, because our campaign needs open support, all of us united behind the sovereignty claim over our Islands,”.

Sciurano said that “it is not the first time as a young politician he has been invited to similar events overseas and mentioned the US universities of Harvard and Washington DC”

But this time given the sensitivity of the issue, and from where the invitation had come, “I considered that I needed the consent from the Malvinas Veterans for the trip. They agreed, they understood the significance and the experience such a symposium could mean for the Malvinas cause.”