Argentine veterans want Foradori sacked from Foreign Ministry

11th Tuesday, April 2023 - 10:17 UTC Full article

Foradori was allegedly drunk when he signed th3e agreement with Alan Duncan

A group of Argentine war veterans Monday filed a petition before Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero to dismiss former Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Mario Foradori from the country's diplomatic corps for “having acted recklessly” in the conclusion, in 2016, of the joint declaration known as the Foradori-Duncan agreement to the “detriment of the interests of the Argentine Republic relating to the Malvinas question.”

The Malvinas Islands Ex-Combatants' Center of La Plata (CECIM) asked Cafiero to sack Foradori. Diplomatic sources quoted by Buenos Aires media admitted a summary proceeding was initiated against Foradori “when the circumstances in which he negotiated the joint communiqué known as Foradori-Duncan were published in the English media.”

The letter sent by the veterans to Cafiero accuses the government of then-President Mauricio Macri “of having acted recklessly, with full knowledge of his actions and consequences, undermining the National Constitution, national laws in force, United Nations resolutions, national declarations endorsed by the Honorable Congress of the Nation, the Ushuaia Declaration, multilateral declarations issued by regional organizations or groups, to the detriment of the interests of the Argentine Republic regarding the Malvinas question.”

In its statement, CECIM highlighted that “Carlos Foradori was the one who carried out the nefarious agreement signed on September 13, 2016, with his British counterpart, Alan Duncan, an agreement known as Foradori-Duncan, which left in the hands of the usurpers of Malvinas, Georgias, South Sandwich and the usurped maritime spaces the initiative to advance in improving the exploitation of natural assets in the area illegally occupied by the neo-colonial military power.”

The document also recalls that such a pact, eventually canceled under the current administration of President Alberto Fernàndez, improved the logistics for the usurpation with an air flight operating from Sao Paulo directly to the Military Fortress of Mount Pleasant on East Falkland, 80 km west of Stanley.

In April last year, Foreign Ministry launched an inquiry into the actions of Foradori, who still holds the rank of Ambassador following allegations that the former Deputy Foreign Minister was in a drunken state when he signed the agreement with Alan Duncan in 2016.