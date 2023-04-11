Dengue positive cases in Argentina double in a week

The 28,235 cases compare with the 16.143 cases which had been made in the previous epidemiologic report for the 19/26 March week.

According to public health numbers from the Health Ministry, mosquito-transmitted Dengue cases in Argentina have grown exponentially, reaching 28,235 which represents a 74% increase over the previous epidemiological report.

Positive cases notified until the first of April as said above totaled 28,235 of which 25.419 were of local contagion, that is in Argentina.

The Argentine ministry of Health reported that the dengue cases have been identified in the City of Buenos Aires, and the provinces of Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Entre Rios, Santa Fe, Corrientes, Formosa, Chaco, Catamarca, Jujuy, Salta, Santiago del Estero, Tucuman and La Rioja.

Dengue is a viral disease transmitted by the Aedes mosquito which cause, high fever, migraine, muscle and joint pains, plus intense fatigue. As to chikungunya, another mosquito transmitted disease, and even more painful, Argentina has reported 915 positive cases, 348 of local contagion, 306 under investigation and the rest imported. Cases to April first also register an increase of 657 identified cases compared to the third week of March