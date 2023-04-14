Falkland Islands new Fishery Patrol Vessel expected to arrive this weekend

14th Friday, April 2023 - 10:03 UTC Full article

Falklands, Vietnam manufactured new Fisheries Patrol Vessel Lilibet

The new Fishery Patrol Vessel, FPV Lilibet is due to arrive into Port William over the coming weekend. Her arrival has been delayed due to the Captain making the decision to assist a vessel in need during a storm. FPV Lilibet was stood down by the regional MRCC once a Taiwanese vessel confirmed that they could reach the vessel earlier than FPV Lilibet.

Following her arrival into Stanley Harbour and berthing at the FIC East Jetty, FPV Lilibet will undergo inspection and handover to the Department of Natural Resources. Following refuelling and provisioning there will be a two-week programme of training with Fisheries and other relevant departments prior to her assuming her duties on Monday 1 May 2023.

An open day will be arranged in due course, giving the community the opportunity to have a tour of the vessel and meet the crewmembers. The open day and hours will be advertised through the normal government channels.

The name of the vessel was chosen by schoolchild, Aimee Walker following an open competition at both Falkland Islands Schools in May 2022. As part of her prize Aimee and her family will enjoy a trip to Sealion Island on FPV Lilibet which will take place following the open day.