Minister Fernández sees “blood and corpses” should the opposition win

14th Friday, April 2023 - 10:53 UTC Full article

“What they propose would come out only by repression,” Aníbal Fernández insisted

Argentina's Security Minister Aníbal Fernández Thursday warned of the consequences of the opposition winning this year's presidential elections and foresaw “streets full of blood and dead people” should either Patricia Bullrich or Javier Milei reach Casa Rosada.

Minister Fernández dubbed them as “a group of people who have zero formation, with a vocation for grievance and for hurting, and what they propose would come out only by repression.”

“During their whole life, they have come to the administrations as a perfumed left. They voted for the left and governed from the right. At some point, that scheme is broken and they present themselves bare-faced, with those ideas that are absolutely schizophrenic and without any thought. No criteria to protect a country from a lot of important things that it has to protect in order to continue growing and aspiring to have upward social mobility,” he added.

“Those who say that we generate violence, warn us that they will not accept defeat,” Milei replied in a separate interview.

Regarding the ruling party's future, Aníbal Fernández once again supported incumbent President Alberto Fernández's candidacy and insisted the issue will be settled at the Primary, Open, Simultaneous, and Mandatory (PASO) elections.

About launching a campaign, Minister Fernández explained that “The President is the one in charge. He is the one who kicks things off. ... I just need the President to give the nod.”

Fernández also said he had met with his Buenos Aires provincial colleague Sergio Berni to work on a joint scheme to fight violence in the Greater Buenos Aires area, specifically in “La Plata, Avellaneda, Matanza, Pilar, and San Fernando”.