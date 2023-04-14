Ukrainians operating veteran Falklands war Sea King helicopter donated by UK

The Sea Kings spent most of their life in search and rescue operations. Photo: MOD

BBC has reported that a military helicopter donated to Ukraine by the UK government was used in the Falklands conflict more than 40 years ago, but despite its age, the Ukrainian military says the chopper will help in the fight against Russia.

The government in Kyiv has requested modern fighter jets armed with long-range missiles to aid in a long-awaited new offensive against Russian forces. But the UK hasn’t provided any of its Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine — it doesn’t have enough to spare, and it would take too long to train Ukrainian pilots to use them. There are also broader concerns that providing warplanes could escalate the conflict.

Instead, the UK has opted to give them two helicopters that either carry no weapons or fly particularly fast, and are no longer used by the Royal Navy, which retired the Sea Kings several years ago. One is so old that it saw service during the Falklands conflict, in 1982, playing a historic role.

Not so log ago, Prince William as a Sea King pilot was part of a SAR, Search and Rescue team stationed in the Falkland Islands.

In part, the answer to the choice of aircraft can also be found in Ukraine. The crew is clearly excited about the new helicopter. The Sea King was exactly what the Ukrainian Navy needed – a practical, reliable aircraft that could do whatever was required of it, have said its pilots.

Sea Kings are used to pick up victims who need urgent medical assistance, move Special Forces to position, and fetch and carry equipment.

One of the main tasks, is searching for downed airmen, which can include flying behind enemy lines. “The pilots have to get out, they need to be rescued. For this, we have to get to an area that is probably not under Ukrainian control,” admit the pilots.

Another answer to the question about the age of the aircraft can be found, perhaps, at the base in the south of England, where the third Sea King is being prepared, which will be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks. One of the engineers says that the Sea Kings are in fact mostly new, with very little left of the original helicopter.

“They’re old, but they’ve been through modernization, and we desperately need them. And I think this is just the beginning of our work together,” he says.