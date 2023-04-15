US Deputy Secretary of State meets with Argentine FM in BA

15th Saturday, April 2023

Argentine Foreign Minister and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met Friday in Buenos Aires to further discuss a bilateral agenda set out during the March 29 summit at the White House between Presidents Joseph Biden and Alberto Fernández.

During the meeting, Cafiero highlighted the permanent dialogue that exists between the two governments and underlined that the United States is a fundamental partner for Argentina in terms of trade and investments, in addition to President Biden's consistent support during the South American country's negotiations with global credit agencies.

This scenario thus favors future productive investments in strategic sectors such as lithium mining, hydrocarbons, food, knowledge economy, and renewable energies, it was explained.

Cafiero thus advocated for a prompt reestablishment of the General System of Preferences for Argentina and stressed that his country needed the collaboration of the US authorities to overcome the hindrances such as those imposed on the export of biodiesel fuel.

The two diplomats also discussed electromobility, including specific alternatives so that Argentina can be considered a sustainable and reliable supplier of strategic minerals, within the framework of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Argentina is the largest supplier of lithium carbonate to the United States (Argentine lithium accounts for 55% of the total imported by the United States) and can develop its export potential in other strategic minerals (copper, among others), which are key for the energy transition and electromobility.

Cafiero and Sherman also reviewed other issues of the broad common agenda, such as the consolidation of democracy, the promotion and protection of human and gender rights, climate change, defense cooperation, space and nuclear matters, and the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking.

During the meeting, Cafiero and Sherman pointed out the importance of continuing to strengthen the science and technology agenda and, to this end, they agreed on the need to promote exchanges and training in this area.

In regional terms, Cafiero insisted Argentina was working for a fairer, more balanced, and egalitarian region, with more dialogue and without exclusions, for which it promotes the strengthening of the existing economic, political, and social integration mechanisms, such as Mercosur and Celac.

According to a statement from the San Martin Palace, Cafiero and Sherman also highlighted the leadership exercised by Argentina during its presidency of the UN Human Rights Council and expressed their concern for the situation in Ukraine. The Argentine minister pointed out that international peace and security were inalienable goals to be attained through political, peaceful, and negotiated solutions respectful of each country's territorial integrity and international law.

The meeting was part of the activities carried out by Sherman on her first visit to Argentina and in the context of the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 40th anniversary of the restoration of democracy.

En route to Buenos Aires, Sherman made a stopover in the Dominican Republic where she met in Santo Domingo with Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa on Wednesday.

During a press conference at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires on Friday, Sherman said Washington was not asking the region to “choose” between her country and Beijing: “China can invest in this country, we do not ask countries to choose between the United States or China, although, of course, we believe that we have superior products. But they have to be cautious and know what they are buying,” said Sherman, who stressed that Argentina “understands the seriousness of the crimes of appropriation of minors,” from Ukraine to Russia, which she compared to what happened during the military dictatorship in the South American country between 1976 and 1983.

Sherman also supported the negotiations between Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and congratulated her hosting country for passing the latest reviews. “I think it is very important to fix Argentina's macroeconomic situation because it is critical for the country's future,” she remarked. “I want to congratulate Argentina for the reviews that are going very well,” she added.

“Together, Argentina and the United States can help provide fuel and food to the world, and our nations will continue to be leaders in the American continent,” she also pointed out.

“Also this week I met with Minister Sergio Massa; we discussed the economic challenges in Argentina, from inflation and poverty to debt and drought. We also discussed a more conducive environment for business and investment,” she went on.