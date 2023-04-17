Ushuaia ready to inaugurate the port's extension and already thinking on a further expansion only for cruise vessels

The port of Ushuaia on a busy day with cruise vessels and visitors

Ushuaia, the extreme southern port in the Argentine Tierra del Fuego province is preparing for the inauguration of its extended port and logistics facilities sometime in the coming weeks but is also requesting more funds from the central government given the growing demand for berthing and the fact that cruise vessels are being built ever so larger.

Roberto Murcia, head of the Tierra del Fuego Ports Authority talked about the extension of port facilities and his recent participation in the annual Miami Cruise Convention where he was part of the team promoting Ushuaia as the port of access to Antarctica, following what he described as one of the most successful, 2022/23, cruise seasons in the southern most city.

Murcia revealed that Ushuaia public and private sectors have now for several years attended the world's most important cruise fair, which is essential for contacts with “cruise companies and meeting CEOs to talk about future plans, and for example the incorporation of new vessels...”

Some of the good news brought back was that there are almost 600 calling and docking cruise reserves in Ushuaia for the next season, 2023/24, “companies plan with an anticipation of up to three years and keeping standing contact with them for promotion and exchange of ideas has been crucial in helping Ushuaia see an increase in the number of vessels calling”.

Murcia revealed that cruise companies are in a renewal process which means they are launching far larger vessels, with greater passenger capacities and of the 600 reserves for next season, many of the vessels to be expected are the big ones, larger than what we are accustomed to“.

For that reason the extension of the current port to be inaugurated ”has become a real necessity, and despite the inflationary process suffering by Argentina with the aid of the province and federal funds we have managed to complete the project that has been much praised by our operators“.

However given the renewal process of the cruise industry with larger vessels, ”the current logistics means that besides the extension to be inaugurated,, we will be needing further operational docking areas for the larger cruisers”. For this reason we are requesting further funds from the province and federal governments.

Furthermore there are plans to move the container parking area to a new location (probably a fiscal depot) as well all issues relative to fisheries and Antarctica logistics, decompressing port facilities that could then be concentrated for the tourism industry. Likewise the Ministry of Tourism, following on requests from the Tierra del Fuego Tourism Institute is planning a marina for catamarans, with the bidding process expected to be opened on May 10.