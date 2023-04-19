Argentine FM denounces presence of extra-regional powers in South Atlantic

British unilateral actions represent a contravention of Resolution 31/49, Cafiero argued in Cape Verde

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero Tuesday said during a bi-continental forum in Cape Verde that the military presence“ in the South Atlantic of extra-regional powers, such as the United Kingdom, was ”not in accordance with the times and the current practices of multilateralism and international law“ and deemed the situation was ”unacceptable.” Cafiero also denounced the presence in the Malvinas/Falkland Islands of Kosovo Security Forces.

The Argentine official was participating in the VIII Ministerial Meeting of the Zone of Peace and Cooperation of the South Atlantic (ZPCAS), a forum that brings together 24 coastal states of South America and Africa, which debates defense, security, conservation, environment, and cooperation between both regions.

“The presence of extra-regional military powers in the South Atlantic is unacceptable, whose attitude is not in keeping with the times and current practices of multilateralism and international law,” Cafiero said.

“Since 1833 my country has suffered the illegal occupation of part of its territory by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland”, he added.

“That is why we wish to draw attention to the recent deployment in the Malvinas Islands of members of the so-called 'Kosovo Security Forces',” he went on.

“This constitutes an illegal and disproportionate show of force on the part of the United Kingdom. It implies the introduction in the South Atlantic of extra-regional actors alien to the sovereignty dispute,” Cafiero stressed.

“Argentina was, is, and will always be willing to engage again in diplomatic negotiations with the United Kingdom on the Malvinas issue,” he also pointed out.

“We are a peaceful and dignified people. We highly value the pronouncement against the British unilateral actions in the disputed area. They represent a contravention of Resolution 31/49, which includes the development of illegitimate activities of exploration and exploitation of renewable and non-renewable natural resources,” Cafiero also argued.

After a decade of no ministerial meetings of the ZPCAS, the foreign ministers and high authorities of the member countries are meeting in the Cape Verdean city of Mindelo intending to achieve the reactivation of the Zone, the transfer of the Pro Tempore Presidency from Uruguay to Cape Verde, and the adoption of a Political Declaration and a new Plan of Action.