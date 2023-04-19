Grains inspectors strike in chaotic Argentina, freezes shipments in the Parana

19th Wednesday, April 2023 - 09:35 UTC Full article

In chaotic Argentina, grains inspectors have launched a 24-hour strike that is halting shipments at key Parana river ports in farm transport hub Rosario, the ports chamber CAPyM said on Monday, April 17.

The strike by the Urgara grains inspectors union is linked to conflicts over a port in the city of Buenos Aires and what it says are high taxes applied to workers’ salaries.

The strike “is affecting absolutely all the ports (in Rosario). They have all ceased activities as a result of the Urgara strike,” Guillermo Wade, head of CAPyM, told local media, adding that the measure was preventing the much needed loading of ships.

Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soybean oil and meal, the third largest in corn, and a key supplier of wheat.