Argentine President Fernández won't seek another term: “We did not achieve everything”

21st Friday, April 2023 - 15:11 UTC Full article

“We did not achieve everything we set out to do. We are hurt by the families living in poverty, the low incomes, the projects and dreams that could not come true,” Fernández noted.

President Alberto Fernández of Argentina announced in a video message on his social media that he will not seek re-election in the upcoming presidential elections. In his message titled “My decision,” Fernández admitted the main problems of his government's management and described the defeats in economic matters of his administration.

“Today it has been almost four years since we started the path that led us to the triumph in the 2019 elections, putting an end to a cycle of uneasiness for the Argentine people. When it was my turn to assume the leadership of the country, we were once again in a limit situation. We all know that these have not been easy times”, the post indicates.

Fernández, who assumed office in 2019, noted that he inherited a country facing high levels of debt, recession, poverty, and inflation. Despite the difficulties faced, he emphasized that he did not take any measures against the people. “We did not achieve everything we set out to do. We are hurt by the families living in poverty, the low incomes, the projects and dreams that could not come true. But despite so many difficulties, I have one certainty: I did not take a single measure against our people,” he adds.

He further added that he feels a historical responsibility to do what is right for the country and that his priority is to finish his current term and focus on solving the problems of the Argentine people. “Those of us who embrace politics as a vocation and seek to assume responsibilities to improve society have no room for regret. We have the historical responsibility to do honestly what we have to do. That responsibility and commitment leads me today as president of the nation to be convinced, without room for doubt, [that] I have to concentrate my effort, my commitment, my heart on solving the problems of the Argentine people”, said the president.

The president's decision not to seek re-election comes amidst mounting pressure from within his party, the Justicialist Party Council, to step aside and not participate in the upcoming Open Simultaneous and Mandatory Primary Elections (PASO). The council is presided over by Fernández, and Kirchnerism, a political faction within the party, had advanced that it would put pressure on him not to participate in the electoral race.

“Beyond the internal criticisms, and the greater or lesser support I have received, I do not have a single adversary in the Frente de Todos,” said Fernández, acknowledging the internal criticisms and differences within his political environment. Despite the disagreements, the president expressed his commitment to working for the people of Argentina and doing what is right for the country.

The decision by President Fernández not to run for the Casa Rosada again is likely to have significant political ramifications for Argentina. With the elections just a few months away, there is likely to be a scramble for the nomination within the Justicialist Party and the Frente de Todos coalition. The announcement by Fernández could also potentially shift the balance of power within the party and lead to a realignment of political forces within Argentina.

Despite the challenges faced by his administration, President Fernández's decision not to seek re-election is likely to be seen as a principled stand by many. “Those of us who embrace politics as a vocation and seek to assume responsibilities to improve society have no room for regret,” he said. It underscores his commitment to doing what is right for the country and prioritizing the interests of the Argentine people over his own political ambitions. The president's decision also highlights the importance of political responsibility and leadership, especially in challenging times when the country is facing significant economic and social challenges.

In conclusion, President Alberto Fernández's announcement that he will not seek re-election in the upcoming presidential elections is a significant political development in Argentina. Despite the pressures