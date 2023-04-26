Falklands Workforce Development Strategy: Public views sought on the draft

The strategy will set out ambitions and direction to support medium term planning over the next five to ten years.

The Falkland Islands Government would like to remind the public that they are keen for people to provide feedback on the proposed actions to address workforce-related challenges, in relation to education and skills, recruitment and integration, and retention in the Islands.

The strategy will set out ambitions and direction to support medium term planning over the next five to ten years. It supports the aims in the Islands Plan 2022-26 to promote sustained economic development for the Islands; to continue to develop a lifelong education system; and to develop a workforce strategy to improve labour capacity in the Islands.

FIG is especially keen to hear from those living in Camp to ensure that their unique perspectives are represented. FIG would also like to remind young people who have recently left school and are in employment or pursuing further education or training, that they can shape the development of the final strategy by completing the online survey about their employment and career goals.

All consultation materials and information on how to respond can be found online by visiting this website.

Alternatively, paper versions are available in Stanley Post Office or can be obtained from consultations@sec.gov.fk or by calling 28431.

The consultation period will end on Sunday 14 May 2023.

The findings of the consultation will help inform the final Workforce Development Strategy, including the prioritized actions for implementation.