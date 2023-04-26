Mercosur members, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay expected a decrease in 2023 beef exports, USDA

Argentina is expected to export 795,000 tons, down from 823,000 last year. Paraguay, 445,000 tons, compared to 462,000 tons, while Uruguay is projected to export 485,000, down from 513,000

Based on data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a recent report from SAFRAS & Mercado indicates that the participation of Mercosur members Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay in global beef exports is expected to decrease in 2023 compared to the previous year.

It is expected that global beef shipments could reach 12.071 million tons this year, surpassing the 12.040 million tons shipped in 2022.

Argentina is expected to export 795 thousand tons of beef in 2023, down from 823 thousand tons last year. Paraguay is expected to ship 445 thousand tons of beef, compared to the 462 thousand tons last year. Meanwhile, Uruguay is projected to export 485 thousand tons, down from the 513 thousand tons shipped last year.

Brazil meanwhile, the Mercosur and South American largest economy keeps exporting beef to its main client China as volumes similar to those of the previous year and is expecting an overall record of meat sales.

These countries are major players in the global beef industry and have traditionally held significant shares of the export market. However, the expected decrease in their export volumes for 2023 could significantly impact their economies, particularly for the farmers and exporters who rely on beef as a source of income.