Brize Norton/Falklands South Atlantic Airbridge returns via Ascension Islands on 8th May

1st Monday, May 2023 - 10:05 UTC

The South Atlantic Airbridge which will be returning to its traditional mid trip call in Ascension Island landing at MPC in the Falklands

The Royal Air Force has announced that with effect from 8 May 2023, the South Atlantic Airbridge (SAA), Brize Norton/MPC Falklands will revert to travelling to and from Brize Norton via Ascension Island Base (AIB) now that the reconstruction of the runway has been completed.

RAF points out that this date is subject to successful runway certification and may change.

Travelling via Cape Verde airport (African coast) was a temporary measure which served its purpose whilst the work at AIB which started back in 2017 was done.

RAF thanks the people of the Falkland Islands for their patience and cooperation whilst the South Atlantic Airbridge returns to the usual route and at the same time welcomes any feedback so that “we can ensure that we provide the best service we can with the resources that we have”.

This can be done by emailing: BZN-AMS-PassengerFeedback@mod.gov.uk , and please ensure that you include your flight number(s) and the date(s) of travel.

Please refer to our website for a list of FAQs: https://www.raf.mod.uk/.../flights-via-ascension-island/