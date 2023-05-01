Fisheries Patrol Vessel Lilibet formally handed over to the Falklands Government

1st Monday, May 2023 - 10:15 UTC Full article

FPV Lilibet’s design is that of a smaller faster coast guard style vessel that meets the criteria required for operational service by the Natural Resources department

On Wednesday 26 April the brand new Fishery Patrol Vessel, FPV Lilibet was formally handed over to the Falkland Islands Government and will assume her duties on Monday 1 May 2023.

FPV Lilibet’s design is that of a smaller faster coast guard style vessel that meets the criteria required for operational service by the Natural Resources department. The contract with Seagull Maritime Limited will see the provision of the vessel for a period of 15 years.

FPV Lilibet arrived into the Islands on Saturday 15 April, since her arrival she has undergone inspection refueling and provisioning, and has been part of a two-week program of training with Fisheries and other relevant departments.

Speaking of the announcement, Director of Natural Resources, Dr Andrea Clausen, said: “I am delighted to be able to formally welcome FPV Lilibet to the directorate. There has been a huge amount of work behind the scenes to ensure that she would be able to assume her duties in May. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in this process and I look forward to working with the crew and continue our positive partnership with Seagull Maritime Ltd.”

Mr Kfir Magen, company owner of Seagull Maritime Ltd added: ”I have been bowled over by the reception the vessel has had since she arrived and have been personally stunned by the beauty of these Islands. Being in Stanley for this event represents the culmination of an awful lot of work, by many people, here especially but also in Vietnam where Lilibet was built, Israel, the Netherlands, and in the UK. I am delighted to hand the vessel over to Andrea and her team, and look forward to serving the Government and people of these very special Islands for many years to come.

Portfolio holder for Natural Resources, MLA Teslyn Barkman said: “There has been a tremendous effort to get our new fisheries patrol vessel ready for a 2023 start. Seeing the extreme weather, she is capable of operating in, was very humbling. I would especially like to thank Andrea and her team for all their work behind the scenes. The crew of FPV Lilibet have an incredible amount of skills and experience which we are very glad to have on board to patrol our maritime zones.”