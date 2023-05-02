Fernández: Argentina has achieved the “lowest unemployment in decades”

2nd Tuesday, May 2023 - 10:05 UTC Full article

Fernández is to meet Lula in Brazil Tuesday

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Monday released a recorded Labor Day message in which he praised his administration for achieving “the lowest unemployment in decades.” There are also “many provinces having full employment,” he added.

“The homeland continues to grow with more opportunities for the people,” President Fernández insisted, “in spite of the pandemic, the war, and the indebtedness.”

“We promised to generate work and we are doing it: we reached the lowest unemployment in decades and many provinces have full employment. The homeland continues to grow with more opportunities for the people,” the president also wrote on his Twitter account, “Happy day to those who build this country every day.”

In his message on social networks, he also showed video footage of the industrial and agricultural sectors together with fragments of news channels when they reported on the employment situation and economic growth.

The audiovisual material has the President's voice-over with fragments of different speeches in which he highlights that “Argentina's workers are the ones who put their efforts for Argentina to improve”.

“Unemployment returned to be below two digits”, remarked the President, being that the last unemployment rate of March of this year measured by Indec was 6.3%.

Fernández also pointed out that during his administration “1.6 million new jobs were created. More than 5 thousand public works [are] in progress. 460 thousand jobs registered in construction. 30 consecutive months of growth in registered salaried employment in the private sector, which was the longest period in 14 years,” and “6.3 million people with registered salaried employment in the private sector, being the highest number since 2009.”

“We recovered the employment lost during the pandemic and in 2018 and 2019. We gave assistance to all those who needed it in every corner of the homeland,” Fernández added.

The Argentine head of state is due in Brasilia Tuesday to meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva to discuss the foreign exchange mercuriality. According to G1, both leaders will review the current Argentine economic situation, financial integration, and bilateral trade financing. This new meeting was arranged during a videoconference both leaders had last Thursday, it was reported.