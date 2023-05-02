FIDF members rehearsing in London, next to Commonwealth and UK soldiers for the Coronation

2nd Tuesday, May 2023 - 10:43 UTC Full article

Despite an 18 hour flight the group right away joined the rehearsing for the procession that will accompany the King and Queen Consort from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Members of the Falkland Islands Defense Force especially invited to participate in the coming Coronation of King Charles III are already in London and have been training daily alongside Commonwealth and UK soldiers.

Despite an 18 hour flight the group right away joined the rehearsing for the procession that will accompany the King and Queen Consort from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Government House in the Falklands also announced that DC Helen Taylor will “proudly represent the Royal Falkland Islands Police at the Coronation”.

The Falkland Islands Defence Force are in the UK, preparing for their involvement in The Coronation Procession on #CoronationDay !



#FIDF training hard before they departed the #Falklands.#Coronation @FalklandsGov pic.twitter.com/EEMUh6kApi — Government House (@GHFalklands) April 28, 2023

Members from six UK Overseas Territories, including FIDF will be taking part in the Coronation celebrations and it will be great to see the display of the different flags.

It is estimated that more than 7,000 men and women of UK Armed Forces will be taking part in the Coronation parade on Saturday 6 May. This includes some 400 military personnel from at

least 35 Commonwealth countries, and those from six UKOT.

The soldiers, sailors and aviators participating in the two processions, to and from Westminster Abbey is considered the largest military ceremonial operation in 70 years.

Later on more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force will conduct a fly-past over The Mall in Central London.