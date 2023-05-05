Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, May 7th 2023 - 16:19 UTC

 

 

Falklands Licensing of Communications Services: Consultation Paper extended to 19 May

Friday, May 5th 2023 - 08:41 UTC
Full article 0 comments
The deadline has been extended to 19 May to ensure sufficient time is provided in order to obtain responses from a sufficiently broad sector of the Amateur Radio The deadline has been extended to 19 May to ensure sufficient time is provided in order to obtain responses from a sufficiently broad sector of the Amateur Radio

On 27 March 2023, a consultation paper was published, proposing some changes to the communications licensing regime in the Falkland Islands.

The initial deadline for submission of responses was 5 May 2023. However, on receipt of representations, the Regulator wishes to advise that this deadline has now been extended to 19 May 2023. This is to ensure that sufficient time is provided in order to obtain responses from a sufficiently broad sector of the Amateur Radio and maritime VHF communities

The consultation paper, including a response form, can be found on: https://www.regulatorfi.org.fk/.

Paper copies can be requested from the Communications Regulator.

The consultation will close on Friday 19 May 2023. We are encouraging the public to submit their response forms electronically by emailing them to: regulator.telecoms@sec.gov.fk

Responses will also be accepted by post and can be sent to:

Falkland Islands Communications Regulator, Attorney Generals Chambers, Stanley, Falkland Islands FIQQ 1ZZ

Categories: Investments, Falkland Islands.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

 

 