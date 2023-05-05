Falklands Licensing of Communications Services: Consultation Paper extended to 19 May

On 27 March 2023, a consultation paper was published, proposing some changes to the communications licensing regime in the Falkland Islands.

The initial deadline for submission of responses was 5 May 2023. However, on receipt of representations, the Regulator wishes to advise that this deadline has now been extended to 19 May 2023. This is to ensure that sufficient time is provided in order to obtain responses from a sufficiently broad sector of the Amateur Radio and maritime VHF communities

The consultation paper, including a response form, can be found on: https://www.regulatorfi.org.fk/.

Paper copies can be requested from the Communications Regulator.

The consultation will close on Friday 19 May 2023. We are encouraging the public to submit their response forms electronically by emailing them to: regulator.telecoms@sec.gov.fk

Responses will also be accepted by post and can be sent to:

Falkland Islands Communications Regulator, Attorney Generals Chambers, Stanley, Falkland Islands FIQQ 1ZZ