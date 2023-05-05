Latam: no turning back on higher air fares to Punta Arenas, “ample competition”

The Punta Arenas international airport from where every Saturday there is a flight to MPA in the Falkland Islands

Chile's National Economic Prosecution threw out a request to begin an investigation into the hike of air travel to Punta Arenas, decided by Latam Airlines. “It is highly unlikely to verify a conduct of excessive prices taking into account the many verification standards of such an incompetitiveness crime”, points out the resolution.

Besides, “in the surveyed market there are no barriers for the entrance of new competitors, since there are at least three national airlines which operate regularly in the Magallanes Region routes”

According to La Prensa Austral, (Punta Arenas main daily), the request for an investigation which was rejected by the Economic Prosecution, was presented by the Chilean lawmaker Javiera Morales and a group of regional councilors, plus a similar action supported by the Senate.