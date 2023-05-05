Reception at Speaker's House for Falklands representation to Coronation

Sir Lindsay Hoyle with Governor Alison Blake CMG

The Governor of the Falkland Islands and Commissioner of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Alison Blake CMG, together with MLA Teslyn Barkman, representative of the Falklands Legislative Assembly and during this year president of the Council of UK Overseas Territories Association, and other members of the Islands participating of the Coronation of King Charles III attended a reception offered by Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons.

The event took place earlier this week and it was a way for the Speaker's House to recognize the involvement of the Falklands Defense Force, and Royal Police, as well as other Overseas Territories regiments in the Coronation process.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle had anticipated that Wednesday evening, “I will be welcoming Overseas Territories Regiments and Police Forces to the Speaker's House for a reception in recognition of their hard work and involvement in the Coronation.

”All have been working very hard practicing for the Coronation. It was a pleasure to meet the representatives of the Falkland Islands Defense Force and the Royal Falkland Islands Police who taking part in the Coronation this Saturday, they are all training hard and will do an excellent job representing the Falklands,“ said Governor Blake

Governor Blake also mentioned that even when she knew Coronation invitations were fabulously beautiful, and that it was a huge privilege to represent two UK Overseas Territories a their Majesties coronation, she was overwhelmed...”